Rita Meyer Rivarita' Holgate January 16, 1923 - March 10, 2020 San Diego Rita Meyer Holgate, age 97, a native of San Diego, passed peacefully on March 3rd at her residence in Fredericksburg, TX. Rita will be long remembered for her joy of life and her incredible sense of humor. She made friends easily and will be missed by many. Rita especially loved gambling, fishing and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William King Holgate. Rita is survived by three children, Lynn, Steve and Jan; four grandchildren, Vince, Regina, Brandee and Shellie; 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren. In addition to a memorial service held in Fredericksburg, TX on April 17th, there will be a service and internment at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery on Sunday April 19th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Tribute donation to the Alzheimer's Assoc at 800-272-3900 or online at https://alz.org/get-involved-now/donate
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020