Rita T O'Neil

December 17, 1922 - August 17, 2020

SAN DIEGO

Rita Tefft O'Neil was born in Providence, RI to Margerite Corcoran Tefft and Joseph Tefft. She had two siblings Joseph Tefft (1924 2000) and Eileen Tefft (1928 2019.) The family often spent summers in a rustic cabin on Prudence Island, RI. In 1944 Rita enlisted with the US Army Nursing Corp as a Registered Nurse and was assigned to the 78th Hospital Train entrusted with providing medical care to wounded soldiers (Battle of the Bulge) en route to hospitals. Rita recalled stories of the wounded, the French Underground (emerging from forests warning of sabotaged tracks), kindnesses (a forced morning stop found Scottish villagers scrambling to welcome the train with hot drinks), the unwavering support of strained hospitals and a knife-wielding train robber. Rita discharged from the Army, married Timothy Robert O'Neil and moved to Hanover, NH. While Tim worked on his BA degree, Rita found work at Vermont Veterans Hospital. She became a military wife when Tim re-enlisted in the US Navy and relocated her family easily 11 times over 22 years. Throughout these years she stitched together work as a RN in Florida and Virginia and volunteered with Navy Relief (CA.) Upon Tim's retirement the couple returned to San Diego. Rita acquired work with San Diego County Mental Health as a psychiatric nurse (14 years.) Many good life-long friends. She helped found The BirdRock Neighborhood Association and was on the board of the La Jolla Parks and Recreation Department for years. Rita loved the ocean and swam in the La Jolla Rough Water Swim until the age of 72. Her favorite beach was Wind N' Sea. Other joys included dancing, reading, people and sleeping. Rita died in San Diego, CA in August of 2020. Tim died in May of 2015. They were married for 67 years. They are survived by 4 children (Susan Gawlick, Jan O'Neil, Paul O'Neil and Richard O'Neil), 7 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Memorial services are deferred. Additional information is found at Pacific Beach Mortuary-La Jolla Chapel.



