Valerie Domino Snyder, R.N. San Diego Valerie Snyder passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Edward, her children Kirk, Jason, Marie and Katie, and her siblings Sandi, Richard, Kathy and Ed. Valerie was a beloved wife, mother, sister and soon to be grandmother. Her generous heart and wry cackle will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 28 at Blessed Sacrament Parish Church in San Diego, CA. February 12, 1951 - February 29, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020