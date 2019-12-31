Home

Robert A. Illig January 7, 1927 - December 21, 2019 San Diego Robert A. Illig, born in Pennsylvania on January 7, 1927, passed away on December 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen, and two sons, Edward James and Clair Thomas. Bob is survived by his daughter, Janet Maria, and sons, Brian Francis and David Robert. He is survived by five grandchildren as well. Funeral services will be at the Mission, San Diego De Alcala at 2:00 pm on January 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019
