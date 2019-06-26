Home

Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
Robert Pritchard
Robert Alan Pritchard

Robert Alan Pritchard Obituary
Robert Alan Bobby Valero' Pritchard December 4, 1950 - June 21, 2019 Cedar City, UT Robert Pritchard (Bobby Valero) passed away unexpectedly at his home in Cedar City, Utah, Friday, June 21 from a heart attack. He was born December 4, 1950 in Springfield, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence "Jack" and Hazel Ruth Pritchard of Madison, Alabama, and also by his older brother James "Jim" Pritchard of Madison. His dad passed in 2007, mom in 2011, and brother in 2013.Survivors include his partner, Jennifer Stone, brother, Jerry Pritchard and Jerry's wife, Rebecca of Ardmore, Alabama, nephews, Daniel and Christopher Pritchard, also of Ardmore, and a great-nephew and great-niece. Robert is a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, NH, and of the University of Virginia.Bobby was well loved in the Cedar City, Utah and San Diego communities. He loved the local wildlife, especially the deer, horses and birds, and often posted pictures on What's Happening in Cedar City and Color Country Camera Club. He won prizes for his photography in Iron County Today, the Iron County Fair, and his picture of the temple was featured in the brochure for the open house. He was also teaching salsa classes for SUU Community Education and at Toadz. Before moving to Cedar City, Bobby worked for COMSAT and SPAWAR in San Diego as an electrical engineer and manager. He was a sailor, living on his boat for more than 30 years.He lived every day with gratitude and appreciation, "Life of Riley" he called it. He showed kindness and love to all he met. He was also very adventurous, trying many new things in retirement, including ziplining, canyoneering, parasailing, swimming with sharks, visiting many gardens and national parks, hiking, camping, photographing wild horses, kayaking, mountain biking, and four wheeling. He was very loved and will be greatly missed!Condolences can be posted on https://www.facebook.com/Robert-Bobby-Valero-Pritchard-Memorial-Page-1565346520268539/ or emailed to [email protected]
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 26, 2019
