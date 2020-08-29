1/1
Robert Alexander Waller
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
September 16, 2019
I am very lucky to have known Bob Waller. Over the years, Bob taught me so many things about life and business and he definitely made me a better person. He made friends with people very easily and I tried to do the same things he did. Bob was always happy and smiling and I have never known a nicer man.

Bob and I discovered that we had a lot in common. My bookshelves contained the same books that Bob had. Bob loved books and tapes on Personal Improvement and Development and he loved to tell me about the latest news from Tony Robbins. Bob also knew a lot about NLP, (Neuro Linguistic Programming) which we talked about a lot.

We were both Apple Macintosh addicts and I looked forward to attending the MacWorld Expo in San Francisco every year with Bob, his wife Judy and his son Mark. I was always surprised at how many friends he ran into at the Expo. Bob was an officer of the Pasadena Mac User Group for many years and he did a lot of work to make the meetings interesting and fun. We also attended the monthly meetings of MacNexus, the Macintosh User Group in Sacramento. Bob spent a lot of time in Sacramento for years, and he always timed his business meetings so he would be in town for MacNexus.

We also looked forward to going to fairs every summer, especially the State Fair in Sacramento and the L.A. County Fair in Pomona. He always had a great time watching the shows, eating all of the goodies, and watching all of the people.

It turned out that Bob and I also had a lot of interest in Magic and he was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Society of American Magicians. He loved learning tricks he could perform for his grandchildren. I attended a few big magic shows with Bob and he always had a very good time.

I am going to miss Bob very much and I know many other people will miss him too. He touched so many lives for the better and heaven is in for a big treat.
Viktor Berry
September 16, 2019
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 4, 2019
Bob is quite a character.
Frankie Leung
September 3, 2019
I learned a lot from this guru. When he talked I not just listened, I took notes. Amazing man.
Frankie Leung
September 2, 2019
Bob was an interesting and optimistic fellow. He told me how to save money but not how to make money. When I asked him, he kept telling me: You have enough. I believed him and stay poor.
Frankie Leung
September 2, 2019
Bob was a mentor who helped many. His vision helped turn dreams into opportunities, then plans, then reality. I am grateful for his decades of encouragement. A true family man, he invested well into his clan and community, doing well by doing good. May God bless the remarkable Waller family! --jeff cherniss
September 2, 2019
jeff cherniss
September 2, 2019
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
jeff cherniss
September 2, 2019
Bob was also a donor to the Pasadena Playhouse.
Frankie Leung
September 2, 2019
Bob was a wonderful person I knew at the Jonathan Club.
Frankie Leung
