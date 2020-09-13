1/
Robert Allen Bennett
February 24, 1943 - September 7, 2020
San Diego
We are saddened to report the passing of Bob Bennett, a life-long resident of San Diego County. Bob graduated from Crawford High in 1961. Bob had three distinct careers during his lifetime. He owned and managed a Jack-in-the-Box franchise in the seventies and eighties.After Jack-in-the-Box decided to purchase their franchises, Bob then began his 20-year career working for Convair building airplane engines.Following his retirement, he began repairing fine china and sculptures using his painting skills and his extraordinary attention to detail. Word spread of his talent and, at one point, he had a one-year backlog of work, having to refuse many potential clients.Bob was an outstanding painter, enjoyed playing tennis, and loved playing music on his grand piano. Bob's laugh and sense of humor will be greatly missed.Bob was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Ruth Bennett, and brothers Bill and John. He is survived by his brothers, Dave of Wilmington N.C. and twin, Richard of Walnut Creek, CA. Bob leaves behind his loving partner, Donna Johnson, and three children, Barbara, Susan, and Mark, from a previous marriage.No services are planned due to the COVID virus.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
