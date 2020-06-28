Robert Allen Bob' Honaker May 22, 2020 Vista Robert (Bob) Allen Honaker, 72 of Vista, California, died peacefully May 22, 2020, at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Bob, born in 1947, was a child of the '50s and '60s growing up in SoCal. He enjoyed a youth of summers at the beach, surrounded by friends and popular music of the time. He would keep that love of music until his passing and knew every song, often winning games like "Name that Tune" with hearing just a few notes. In 1967, when he was 19 years old, he went to Vietnam just months after getting married to his girl, Linda. When he returned from the war, he was introduced to his only child, a six-month-old girl named Cheryl. Although Bob and Linda started out in SoCal they moved to Redding, CA in 1976, where they would raise their daughter, continue their higher education, and build successful careers. Bob enjoyed many outdoor activities including water skiing and golfing. He loved the houses he remodeled and lived in and was known as a craftsman. In 1999 Bob and Linda moved to San Diego to be closer to her family and continue building their careers and later retiring in beautiful San Diego. Bob worked as a Human Resources Executive during his long career. Bob really loved people and made many friends throughout his life. But most of all, he was well known for his many stories. He was an animated storyteller and delighted in telling his audience stories from his youth. Bob would travel the world with his wife of 53 years in his retirement, and they made wonderful memories together. If you were to ask him, a good day was a round of golf with a hot dog, a bag of chips, and a soda for lunch or just hours spent watching golf on television with his cocker spaniel on his lap. He was the second son of Wilmer and Virginia Honaker, born in Long Beach, California. He is survived by his wife Linda Honaker, daughter Cheryl Honaker and sister Patricia Bianchi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Honaker. It was Bob's wish that there be no memorial service. We ask that you contribute to the cancerresearch.org in his name should you wish to.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.