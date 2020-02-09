|
Robert Anderson November 10, 1942 - November 4, 2019 San Diego Bob resided in Poulsbo, WA, formerly from San Diego, CA. He was an expert in ocean mapping. Recently, in New Hampshire, he was attending a meeting of General Bathymetric Chart of the Ocean when he died suddenly of a heart attack. With a background in mathematics, Bob started his career at the U.S. Navy Electronics Laboratory (NEL). Bob and 2 colleagues at NEL, Rod McLennan, and Bob Vashon developed what is known as APEX (Artic Pulse Experimental) sonar, which revolutionized under-ice submarine operations. Although technically retired, Bob was still championing the acquisition of seafloor mapping data, serving as a mentor of the younger generation, and working on numerous outreach programs to show the need for mapping the world oceans for the benefit of mankind.He was proceeded in death by his young son, Wade, and his sister, Alda Todd. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ramona; daughters, Christina Ann and Tina Marie; 9 grandchildren, including Shawn and Zachary, whom he was the guardian, and 2 great-granddaughters.A celebration of life was held at the Central Kitsap Presbyterian Church in WA.Memorial contributions may be made to the UNH Foundation, Bob Anderson GEBCO scholarship fund at 9 Edgewood Rd., Durham, NH 03824, or see link online at legacy.com and click other funds and make a note that your gift is for the Bob Anderson GEBCO Scholarship fund.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020