Robert Anthony Mulvaney February 1, 1949 - May 4, 2017 The Optimist Creed Promise yourself. To be so strong thatnothing can disturb yourpeace of mind. To talk health, happinessand prosperity to every person you meet. To make all yourfriends feel that there is something worthwhile in them.To look at the sunny side of everything and makeyour optimism cometrue.To think only of the best, to work only for the best, and to expect only thebest.To be just as enthusiasticabout the success of others as you are about your own.To forget the mistakes ofthe past, and press on tothe greater achievements ofthe future.To wear a cheerful expression at all times and give a smile to everyliving creature you meet.To give so much timeto improving yourselfthat you have no timeto criticize others.To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear andtoo happy to permit thepresence of trouble.To think well of yourselfand to proclaim this factto the world, not in loudwords, but in great deeds.To live in faith that the whole world is on yourside so long as you are true to the best that is within you.Gone for three years and remembered every day. In these uncertain times, the Mulvaney family would like to share the lesson Bob's life reflected. Friend or stranger, a person couldn't miss the joyful bounce in Bob's step or the care and concern he had for all people. His good cheer and optimism were shared freely with every person he met. We miss him dearly - our son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. We are keeping our faces toward the sun and his love in our hearts. Today, in Bob's memory and honor, we send good wishes for your precious health with love to you and your families and share The Optimist Creed, which was a writing that Bob loved.



