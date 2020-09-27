Robert Arthur 'Bob' Colbourn

March 13, 1946 - July 7, 2020

Scripps Ranch

Robert Arthur Colbourn, "Bob" to all who knew him, died at home on July 7 with his wife of 51 years, M'Lu, his daughter Lisa, and son Bob at his side. Taken too soon by terribly aggressive melanoma, he leaves a legacy of his devotion to family, his ready smile, his kind and encouraging attitude, and his creative talent.Bob was born in Medford, OR on March 13, 1946. His parents, Robert and Evelyn, soon moved to their forever home in San Bruno, CA. Bob grew to love bicycling and architecture throughout his education and transferred to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo for his formal training. There, in 1968, he and M'Lu met and knew they had found their best friend in each other.Upon graduation, they settled in San Diego, and Bob's architectural career began, eventually forming an over 35-year partnership with Bill Currier and Peter Noll in the firm Colbourn-Currier-Noll, Architecture. Settling into a new neighborhood in Scripps Ranch designed chiefly by Bob in 1982, the family became involved in their family-focused community. Meeting even more devoted cycling enthusiasts in SR provided Bob and the family with life-long friends and the balance he loved for working hard and playing hard. As Lisa and Bobby grew and had their own families, M'Lu grew to love cycling as well, and the two of them spent many hours and crossed many miles at home and abroad on their tandem. Bob's creative talent led him to scrolling beautiful, colorful wood puzzles, carved utensils, games, and boxes for all his family: Grandchildren Dilan and Bryce Johnson (17), Bobby (13) and Makaina (10) Colbourn, and eventually for their parents Lisa and Lance and Bob and Karen, and his brother Bruce and wife Loretta, and finally for our home. Spending hours upon hours with each wood creation has left each of us with gifts from his creative touch and his love for wood. He will be so missed, but these gifts will evoke the love he had for us all.Bob will be remembered for his ever-present smile and encouraging manner, his positive attitude, his interest in others, and his enthusiasm for family, friends, and each new day. He loved being a father and cherished every minute with his grandchildren. If you knew Bob, you already know that your joy would be multiplied by his pleasure. You know that he had a genuine interest in everyone and enjoyed getting to know you. You know he loved a good time, but he was also a problem solver in his career and personal life. You know him as a gentle man who loved the challenge of a long, hard climb on his bike alongside his friends. Bob is gone too soon, but he has left us with so many cherished memories.We ask that if you want to make a contribution in memory of Bob, give a young person a bicycle and a helmet, give riders plenty of room on the road, give your smile to everyone, and consider supporting a rider or team in Padres Pedal the Cause, where 100% of funds raised go to cancer research.



