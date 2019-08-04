|
Robert Arthur Schneider February 27, 1938 - July 11, 2019 San Diego Robert Arthur Schneider died at his home in Del Mar on July 11th, 2019 after a 6-year struggle with Parkinson 's Disease. He was 81. Born February 27th, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Robert attended the University of Cincinnati and obtained his B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1962, paying for college through the University's work-study program. He married Margaret Mary Schlunt in 1963, and relocated to Los Angeles, after accepting a developmental engineering position for Consolidated Electrodynamics Corporation. He was Senior Research Engineer at Bell & Howell Research Center.In 1968, Robert and his growing family moved to San Diego's North Country as he collaborated in the founding of Spin Physics, Inc., where he served as Vice President. He co-founded La Jolla Technology Inc. and served as Executive Vice President. After arranging its sale to Medtronic, he worked as Vice President of SeQual Technologies until shortly after it was sold to Chart Industries. Robert A. Schneider nearly always introduced himself as "Bob," had a wonderful dry wit, and was self-deprecating. Above all else, he seemed to relish his cultivation of talents in those around him. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, four children and five grandchildren. A Memorial service is scheduled 11 a.m. on August 16th, 2019, at Saint Therese's Catholic Church in San Diego County's Carmel Valley.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019