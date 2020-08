Hi Margie,

I always wanted to make it out to visit with you and Bob but life got in the way. Marian and I are still kicking but Marian has developed a pretty bad balance problem. For all the years since college I still tell stories about Bob and his escapades. He was a truly unique guy. I feel diminished by his passing. Good people are hard to find. We will have a Mass said for him. I wish the best for you and your family. You are in our prayers.



Love,

Bob Buchheit