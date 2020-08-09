1/1
Robert Austin Meier
Robert Austin Meier
October 13, 1926 - July 30, 2020
San Diego
Robert Austin Meier passed away peacefully on July 30 with family by his side. Robert "Bob" was born in Mansfield, AR. He was a World War II Veteran and served with pride in the Marine Corps from 1942-45. After the war, he married Jean Elizabeth Copple and they lived in Moline, Illinois. They were married for 55 years and had four children. They relocated to San Diego in 1952, and Bob worked for Pacific Bell for 35 yrs. Bob loved God, his family and his country.Robert Meier is survived by his children, Laurey, Johnny and Danny; grandchildren, Shawna, Andrea, Kelly, Elizabeth, Jodie and Matthew; seven great-grandchildren and his brother, Clyde of East Molne, Illinois. Predeceased are son, Barry and sister, Helen.Services will be private for immediate family at Ft. Rosecrans. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Inquiries can be directed to mslaurey@gmail.com

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
