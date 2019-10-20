|
Robert Bernard Bob' Murphy September 3, 1946 - October 4, 2019 San Diego Surrounded by his family, Captain Robert Bernard Murphy, Medical Corps, United States Navy (retired), was relieved of his "watch" on 4 October 2019, in San Diego. Patriarch of the Murphy Clan, the good Captain is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kimberly; four children, Shannon Loomis (Gregory), Kelly Murphy, Sean Murphy and Brendan Murphy (Maria); three grandchildren, Corby Murphy, Ciarn and Catriona Loomis; and three siblings, Mark Murphy, Karen Whittler (Edward) and Brian Murphy (Andrea-Jean). Born in Providence, RI, to Robert and Doris Murphy, young Bobby set forth for a life of knowledge, service, and excellence, with an unparalleled spirit of dogged Irish independence. During his early school days, the family moved to San Diego. Bob attended Saint Augustine High School. A proud Saints alumnus to the end, Bob cherished his lifelong friendships among the Saintsmen and drew great strength from his Catholic formation. Bob's educational pursuits continued as a member of the inaugural class of the prestigious Revelle College at UCSD, then as a graduate of Omaha's Creighton University School of Medicine. His distinguished 37-year career as a Naval orthopedic surgeon and eight years as a physician in the VA-San Diego, was the culmination of Bob's passion, skill, and commitment to service. Bob's decorated military and medical career is rich with accolades and achievements. Bob's legacy of service was further enriched by his many philanthropic endeavors, including support of veteran and pro-life causes. The Holy Rosary and viewing will commence at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, 23 October in the St. Augustine High School Chapel, 3266 Nutmeg Street, San Diego. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM at the Immaculata Catholic Church at the University of San Diego, 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego; reception to follow. Burial service with full military honors will commence at 2:30 PM at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the , , Operation Finally Home, Mutts with a Mission, or Paws With A Cause.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019