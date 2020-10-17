1/1
Robert Bernard Murphy
1946 - 2019
In memory of Robert Bernard Murphy.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Augustine High School Chapel
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Immaculata Catholic Church at the University of San Diego
OCT
24
Burial
02:30 PM
Miramar National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clairemont Mortuary
4266 Mt Abernathy Ave
San Diego, CA 92117
8582792211
Memories & Condolences

October 21, 2019
Cherished Friend Bouquet- VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Arthur Dorrington
October 21, 2019
Photo of CAPT Murphy, Mrs. Murphy and CAPT Freer (ret) prior to my retirement ceremony 3/29/13.
To CAPT Murphy's beloved family: I add my deepest condolences to what I'm certain are hundreds, if not thousands, of others you've received at the passing of the incomparable CAPT (Dr.) Robert B. Murphy. It was my sincerest honor to serve under CAPT Murphy when he was the Commanding Officer of Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH), as his Public Affairs Officer and Legal Officer. The Command was recognized for many unprecedented achievements under his sage leadership. My tour of duty at NHCH was one of the most rewarding and enjoyable of my 27 years of Naval service; and, CAPT Murphy was a central reason for making it so. His positive impact on me as a junior officer at that time continues to influence me even today.
I honestly don't think I've ever personally known a more engaging writer or anyone with a sharper, almost photogenic, memory as Dr. Murphy! I also remember his strong faith and passion for caring for others.
It was for those reasons and many others that I asked, and he graciously accepted, to be the guest speaker for my retirement ceremony six years ago. In fact, Mrs. Murphy attended with him, for which I was, and remain, truly grateful and will always cherish. I've attached a photo taken prior to the start of my ceremony held on March 29, 2013. Mrs. Murphy is in the picture with CAPT (Dr.) Doug Freer (ret.) (one of my other CO's from days past) along with the venerable CAPT Murphy.
May the great Prince of Peace cover you all with His supreme solace at this challenging time. You can rest assured that the good Captain's legacy as a God-fearing, highly respected physician, Naval officer, and a gentleman will prevail til we join him in that final, heavenly home-port on the other side of this life.

Most sincerely,
Ron Boling
CDR, MSC, USN (ret.)
Ron Boling
