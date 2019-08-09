San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Robert Brent Campbell


1945 - 2019
Robert Brent Campbell Obituary
Robert Brent Campbell December 29, 1945 - August 4, 2019 La Mesa Robert Campbell passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Bob was born December 29, 1945 in San Diego and graduated from Helix High. He obtained a BA from San Diego State where he played baseball, and a JD from California Western School of Law. He maintained a private law practice until retiring in 1992. Bob married Karol Godfrey in 1976 and they had three children: Darrell, Andrew and Christopher. Bob married his longtime partner Kathleen Kelsen in 2005 and they remained happily together through the end of his life. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, gardening, history, and following baseball, football and college basketball, especially the Aztecs and Padres. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, former wife Karol, sons Darrell, Andrew and Chris, brother Erick, sisters Jan and Karin, and other extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held 11am-3pm on Sunday, August 11th at Erickson-Anderson Mortuary, 8390 Allison Avenue, La Mesa.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019
