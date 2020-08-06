1/1
Robert Brent Campbell
1945 - 2019
In memory of Robert Brent Campbell.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Erickson-Anderson Mortuary
August 16, 2019
Stone Boy Ruano Singh
August 16, 2019
Bob is the man. He was always good to us when we were kids, (sometimes troubled kids). He would let us hang out and just be us, no matter what our culture, race, sex, politics, problems were. Bob took time to be genuinely interested in what a bunch of knuckle-heads had going on, and consistently offered sound advice. He is a consumate gentleman, quick with the handshake, smile, and "how have you been?" Always ready to show grace in times of turmoil, Bob made a point to be at my brother's wake. That meant a lot to myself and the family, and to everyone in that devestating time.

I'm sorry that we didn't get together more before your journey into the next life. Rest assured, however, that we will meet again to catch up on what's happening and chill out.

See you then, Bob. And please say hi to Kiko and my pops for me.
Stone Boy Ruano Singh
August 15, 2019
Happy Trails, Bob
Bill Sturgeon
August 10, 2019
I am saddened by Bob's passing. I thought he would have more years. I I fondly remember many happy times with the Campbell family - such fun. My condolences to all the family.
Helen Duffy
August 9, 2019
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Erickson-Anderson Mortuary Erickson-Anderson Chapel
