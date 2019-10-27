|
Robert C. Bob' Kyle January 6, 1935 - October 13, 2019 San Diego Robert Campbell Kyle III died in Flagstaff, AZ, while visiting family. He was 84 years old. Raised in Cleveland, Bob was the oldest son of Mary Alice and C. Donald Kyle. He earned a Doctorate from Harvard Business School and founded Dearborn Financial Publishing, a Chicago-based producer of licensing materials for the real estate and securities industries. The company sold to the Washington Post in 1998. Bob and his first wife Barbara Battey raised their family in Winnetka, IL, and kept a home in La Jolla. Bob loved to race sailboats. He and second wife, Laura Souhrada Kyle, met while racing in Chicago, married in 2000, and eventually settled in San Diego. In 1989, Bob was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was not expected to live. Characteristically, he refused to accept the "inevitable," and lived 30 more years. Bob served on the boards of Grubb and Ellis, Mystic Seaport, University of Colorado's Center for Entrepreneurship, the Burnham Institute, the Maritime Museum of San Diego, and the San Diego Yacht Club, among others. He was a member of San Diego Rotary Club 33. He is survived by his wife Laura; sons Peter, Kit and Scott; grandsons Aiko, Dima, Jet and granddaughter Liv; brother Ted and sister-in-law Sandy, who cared for him in his final days; nephew Jason Kyle and his wife Kaile; and niece Julie Jones, her husband Kevin and son Kyle. A memorial is being planned. Contact the family regarding memorial gifts.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019