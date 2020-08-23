Robert C Leif

February 27, 1938 - August 3, 2020

San Diego

Robert Cary Leif was born in New York City, the only child of Leonard and Rae Leif. He is survived by his wife Suzy, daughters Liza and Stephanie and grandchildren Erica, Sophia, and Ben. Passionate about science, hard work, and creativity he published over 135 articles in biomedical engineering and holds nearly 20 patents. His pioneering work included isolating the homeopathic stem cell 5BrDu and developing tags for automatic detection of cancer. He served on several community planning boards. He was an outspoken advocate for the entire community. No flowers. Donations to the U of Chicago.



