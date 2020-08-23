1/1
Robert C. Leif
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C Leif
February 27, 1938 - August 3, 2020
San Diego
Robert Cary Leif was born in New York City, the only child of Leonard and Rae Leif. He is survived by his wife Suzy, daughters Liza and Stephanie and grandchildren Erica, Sophia, and Ben. Passionate about science, hard work, and creativity he published over 135 articles in biomedical engineering and holds nearly 20 patents. His pioneering work included isolating the homeopathic stem cell 5BrDu and developing tags for automatic detection of cancer. He served on several community planning boards. He was an outspoken advocate for the entire community. No flowers. Donations to the U of Chicago.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Featheringill Mortuary
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Featheringill Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved