Robert Chalmers Meredith MD March 30, 1932 - October 17, 2019 San Diego Robert Chalmers Meredith was born in Oakland, CA. In 1953, Bob graduated from Pomona College with an A.B. degree. He received his M.D. degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 1957. Robert did an internship at Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, BC. He then joined the Navy and completed a one year surgical residency at the Naval Hospital, Philadelphia. Robert completed his neurosurgery residency at the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He became board certified in Neurological Surgery in 1967. He spent his naval career as a neurosurgeon on the staff at Naval Hospital, San Diego and Naval Regional Medical Center, Yokosuko, Japan. He served aboard the U.S.S. Repose hospital ship in Viet Nam from 1967 - 68. After retiring from the Navy, he was part of the neurosurgery section at Scripps Memorial Hospital, La Jolla. Dr. Meredith also served on numerous committees at the hospital. He also was an Examiner for the California Board of Medical Quality Assurance, a member of San Diego Academy of Neurological Surgeons, Pan Pacific Surgical Association and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. In San Diego, Robert enjoyed the San Diego Museum of Art, especially the Asian Arts Council, Mingei Museum, Alumni Council of Washington University, performances of the San Diego Opera and the Old Globe theater. Because of his love for sports cars, he became the Race Physician for the San Diego Sports Car Club of America. Dr. Meredith developed an appreciation of Japanese woodblock prints while living in Japan. He also enjoyed traveling to exciting parts of the world. Robert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne, son Craig, daughter Dr. Robyn Garcia of Chicago and three grandchildren, Ben, Max and Emma. Services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on November 15 at 1:15 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019