Was sorry we lost track the last couple of years. So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was a kind man and doctor. He helped put be back together post Southeast Asia. Became a friend. Deb and I we honored to have known him. Prayers
Paul and Debbie Shanks
Friend
November 15, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with you .
Keith and Mary Vague
