Robert Chalmers Meredith M.D.
1932 - 2019
In memory of Robert Chalmers Meredith M.D..

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Service
01:15 PM
Miramar National Cemetery
2 entries
October 17, 2020
Was sorry we lost track the last couple of years. So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was a kind man and doctor. He helped put be back together post Southeast Asia. Became a friend. Deb and I we honored to have known him. Prayers
Paul and Debbie Shanks
Friend
November 15, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with you .
Keith and Mary Vague
