Robert Clinton Brockway, Jr. April 11, 1918 - May 21, 2020 San Diego Robert Brockway was born in 1918 in Clinton, New York, and died at the age of 102 in San Diego, where he made his home for 74 years. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emmy Lightfoot Brockway, who died May 25th, 2002. Their long and wonderful marriage of 58 years began at St. James Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia. Robert graduated with an MBA from the University of Michigan in February 1941. After a few months of working at Consolidated Aircraft Corporation in San Diego, he enlisted in the United States Navy as a Seaman 2nd class in the summer of 1942. He was assigned to the destroyer base in San Diego.He was commissioned an Ensign in the Navy Supply Corps in the spring of 1943, assigned to the Pacific Fleet Service Force in San Francisco. Robert was i immediately transferred to sea as supply officer on a fleet issue ship, supplying the ships for the Aleutian Campaign. After two round trips, that duty ended, Attu and Kiska having been recaptured from the Japanese. He was then sent to Harvard University for Navy Supply School, and while there, he met Emmy at the USO. They were married in 1944.The next assignment was as Supply and Disbursing Officer on the U.S.S. Hannibal, operating out of Norfolk, Virginia, until it was decommissioned at the Philadelphia Navy Yard in the summer of 1944. From there, he was transferred to the Navy Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as officer in charge of the Fuel Annex, where he served until the end of World War II. Robert was discharged November 9th, 1945.After the war, Robert moved with his wife and first child, Bonnie, to San Diego and was employed at Consolidated Vultee Aircraft Corporation until it was acquired by General Dynamics Corporation in 1953. At that time, he elected to transfer to Atlas Corporation as Tax Advisor. He studied independently and was admitted to the California Bar in 1957 and kept his license current until the age of 100. In 1958 a partnership with William F. Reed was formed with offices in San Diego and La Jolla. That partnership, with Mr. Reed and his son John, continued until 1982Robert then joined the San Diego law firm of Luce, Forward, Hamilton & Scripps, of counsel, continuing for a few years as he gradually retired from active practice. Robert and Emmy traveled extensively, both by car and ship, and circum-navigated the globe several times, taking different directions. After Emmy's passing, he had several more wonderful trips with his sister Charlotte.Robert is survived by his daughter, Charlotte (Bonnie) Brockway; his son Robert Clinton Brockway, III; four grandsons, eight great-grandsons and four great-great-grandsons. He was predeceased by his son, John Lightfoot Brockway, and his grandson, Joseph. The family would like to say a special thanks to Alma Villa, his personal secretary for the last seven years. Robert held our whole family in his hands with unconditional love, support, and sage advice. His love, humor, wit, and smile will remain with all of us forever, and we will all miss him dearly.Pursuant to his wishes, there will be no services. His ashes will be scattered at sea, joining those of his late wife, Emmy. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Arthritis Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.