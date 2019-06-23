Robert Cook Myers January 9, 1928 - April 25, 2019 San Diego Bob Myers followed a passion for art and design, beginning his career as a draftsman at Ryan Aeronautical. From there he joined the art department at KGTV Channel 10, moving up to head the department, before being promoted to production manager for the station.Later, he joined KPBS as development director, and during this time became the de facto leader of COMBO, the highly successful fund raising project for the arts. Bob was born in Alhambra, California to Esther and Leo Adam Myers. An older brother, Leo Adam Jr., died in 1944 when Germans shot down the B-17 bomber on which he was a gunner. A younger brother, Eugene G. Myers, became a colonel in the Air Force.Bob attended Florence Elementary School and Horace Mann Junior High, followed by Hoover High and San Diego State, graduating in 1954 with a degree in art.In his home are sculptures he created and watercolors he painted of Florence and Vicenza, where he and his wife Jacqueline spent two years while still newlyweds. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Rob and wife, Nicole; a daughter, Danielle of Montana; grandchildren, Dane and Angeliina of San Diego, Tiani of Montana; a nephew, Gene Myers Jr., and a niece, Debbie Rubenking.A celebration of life will be held on June 30 at 2pm in the family home. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary