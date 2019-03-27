|
|
Robert D. Bob' Laska December 14, 1925 - March 2, 2019 San Diego "Bob" Laska passed away at the age of 93, in his home. Bob was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The son of John and Mary Laska. Both were immigrants from Czechoslovakia.He attended St. Paul grade school. And Fort Dodge High School. He served in the navy in World War II, on the USS Biloxi. He moved to San Diego. And was married to Anna Mathilde a German immigrant for nearly 30 years. She preceded him in death in 1996. He worked for civil service at North Island Naval Air Station as an aircraft inspector. He is survived by a son, Rob Laska, of Germany, a daughter, Ann of Chula Vista, and two grandchildren, Ewa and Theo. There will be two services on March 31. Military honors at Glen Abbey, 10:30am. And a memorial service at Concordia Lutheran Church in Eastlake, 2pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019