Robert D Williams September 1, 1955 - July 3, 2020 Escondido Robert D. Williams was called home on July 3, 2020.He was born September 1,1955 in Utica, New York, the son of the late Robert and Doris Williams. His family moved to Poway in 1971 where he attended Poway high school graduating in 1974. He then started working for Perry's Aeromotive where he met and later married the love of his life Judy Williams. They raised 4 beautiful children together.In 1979 Robert began a 40 year long career at General Atomics. Robert learned, developed and improved techniques to ensure the ultra high vacuum required to operate the world class experiments supporting nuclear fusion research and development.Robert was an avid fisherman, who loved to camp and fish the Eastern Sierra's. He was a kind hearted person who always had a story or wisdom to pass along no matter your age. He will be missed by all who crossed paths with him. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather.Robert is survived by his wife Judy Williams, siblings Sherry Williams and Steven Williams, children Sheryl Burnett, Katherine Petersen, David Williams and Christina Williams. Grandchildren Thomas, Hannah, Brooke, Daniel, Ashley, Emily, Cami, Faith and Anthony. Great-Grandchildren Harley, Micheal and Thomas. He is proceeded in death by his parents Robert and Doris Williams.Robert was buried on July 13th, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery.



