1/1
Robert D. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D Williams September 1, 1955 - July 3, 2020 Escondido Robert D. Williams was called home on July 3, 2020.He was born September 1,1955 in Utica, New York, the son of the late Robert and Doris Williams. His family moved to Poway in 1971 where he attended Poway high school graduating in 1974. He then started working for Perry's Aeromotive where he met and later married the love of his life Judy Williams. They raised 4 beautiful children together.In 1979 Robert began a 40 year long career at General Atomics. Robert learned, developed and improved techniques to ensure the ultra high vacuum required to operate the world class experiments supporting nuclear fusion research and development.Robert was an avid fisherman, who loved to camp and fish the Eastern Sierra's. He was a kind hearted person who always had a story or wisdom to pass along no matter your age. He will be missed by all who crossed paths with him. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather.Robert is survived by his wife Judy Williams, siblings Sherry Williams and Steven Williams, children Sheryl Burnett, Katherine Petersen, David Williams and Christina Williams. Grandchildren Thomas, Hannah, Brooke, Daniel, Ashley, Emily, Cami, Faith and Anthony. Great-Grandchildren Harley, Micheal and Thomas. He is proceeded in death by his parents Robert and Doris Williams.Robert was buried on July 13th, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alhiser-Comer Mortuary
225 S. Broadway
Escondido, CA 92025
760-745-2162
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alhiser-Comer Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved