Robert Dale Bilbro Tacoma, WA Robert D. Bilbro was formerly a long time resident of Coronado.Rob passed away on September 14, 2019, at his home in Tacoma, Washington in the presence of his wife, Julie and family members. Rob was born on June 13, 1956, to Jim and Adele Bilbro in Culver City, California. He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Bilbro Jr. his brothers, James A. Bilbro Third, Richard C. Bilbro and nephew Jimmy the Fourth, as well as stepmother, Veda Bilbro . The family moved to Thousand Oaks, California in 1964. Rob graduated from Newbury Park High School. He received a degree in Civil Engineering from CalPoly San Luis Obispo and later an MBA from University of Washington. He later co-founded a construction management company Bilbro & Giffin. From there he opened Bilbro Construction which operated successfully for a number of years before selling and moving with his family to Washington State. Rob was highly regarded in the construction industry for his honesty and integrity. He married in 2001 and is survived by his wife, Julie and two children, Riley and Anya as well as his mother, Adele Emerson of Lacey Washington and aunt and uncle, Clifford and Judith Miller of Los Angeles. He is also remembered with great affection by a group of long time friends. June 13, 1956 - September 14, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019