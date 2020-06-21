Robert Dale Bob' Hill March 23, 1946 - June 2, 2020 Carlsbad Bob Hill passed away early in the morning on Monday, June 2, 2020, of natural causes following his brother Steve who had also passed just hours earlier. Bob was born in Moline, Illinois and lived on the family farm with four generations until his father moved them to California in 1956. He went to Pioneer High School in San Jose, to University of Illinois on a baseball scholarship, then graduated from San Jose State University with degrees in biology and chemistry. He then obtained a teaching credential from Hayward State University and later an AA degree in Fire Science. Bob had many jobs over the years: industrial scuba diver, ski lift mechanic, high school chemistry teacher, chemist for Dole Corporation, U.S. Forest Service crew chief then finished out his working career with 25 years as a Firefighter in Vista, California where he was affectionately known as "The Mayor". Bob loved the ocean and mountains, taking many road trips around the country. He enjoyed them with friends and family in many ways: surfing, body surfing, scuba diving, golfing, fishing, waterskiing, camping, climbing and snow skiing. Bob was always ready for a new adventure and particularly enjoyed regaling his friends and family with tales of his various exploits. He will be missed by those who knew him. Bob left a trail of laughter and love of exploring new paths. Bob is survived by his wife Holly of 45 years, son Andy, daughter Sarah and her husband Chris, grandson Will, brother Stan and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and an aunt and uncle. No memorial services are planned at this time.



