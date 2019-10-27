|
Robert Daniel Parsons September 6, 1924 - August 10, 2019 San Diego Longtime resident of Point Loma, manager at San Diego Gas & Electric and past President of the Electrical Workers Union, Robert "Bob" Parsons passed away at the age of 94. Bob was born in Tucson and moved to San Diego when he was two years old. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Navy during WWII and was stationed at Subic Bay Philippines. After the war, Bob finally returned home to San Diego. At his ship's decommissioning party, he met the love of his life, Mary Tamburine, a Navy WAVES member. They fell in love and married.In 1949 San Diego Gas and Electric hired him as a journeyman lineman. At SDG&E, Bob worked his way up from lineman to Construction Manager of the entire Beach Cities Division. From 1956-1967, Bob was president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union. He felt very strongly about the importance of the union and maintained his membership for 70 years. Bob retired from SDG&E in 1986.In 1950, he became a Point Loma Heights residents when Mary and Bob moved into their newly built home. Bob was such a hard worker and quite the handyman, so he expanded the house as the family grew.Bob's interests were quite varied. As a youth, he played the clarinet in three Rose Parades and the 1939 World's Fair. As an adult, his interests included traveling, dancing, skiing, swimming, Jacuzzi time, and of course, partying with his family and friends. He loved to cruise! He went on forty cruises and danced around the world. Bob was an active member of the Point Loma Kiwanis for many years.Bob loved the family ski trips and skied until the age of 88. At his pool, he was doing flips off the diving board at eighty-five. He loved hosting parties and was always the life of every party.Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Friends and family will miss him dearly. He was so full of life for so many years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary and leaves behind his daughters, Pat Mensch (Cliff), Barbara Parsons, Marilyn Thomas (Steve); his four grandsons, Adam Mensch ( Sarah), Jeff Mensch, Mark Thomas (Lindsay), Ryan Belcher; great-granddaughter, Charlotte; several nieces, nephews and countless wonderful friends. All will miss his endless energy and love of living life to the fullest.We would like to thank our family and friends for their support during this difficult time, especially Dad's wonderful caregivers, who so patiently cared for him these past months.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019