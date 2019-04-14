Robert Dunlap Hillman April 25, 1938 - April 6, 2019 La Jolla Bob will be remembered by most as enviably tan, handsome, stylish, and sporty a lifelong resident and archetype of Southern California. He was born and raised in Hancock Park, Los Angeles by his parents Sue Betty and Harry Hillman and died peacefully beside his cherished wife at their home in La Jolla last Saturday. Bob lived a vibrant life with many chapters. He attended Third Street Elementary and the Harvard School before earning a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Southern California. Bob always sought ways to define himself beyond successfully leading, expanding, and later selling the family's oil and gas business. He was an avid and accomplished sportsman. From body surfing Santa Monica Beach and losing more than one tooth to the Harvard School diving board to becoming an expert skier and horseman, golfing to a single-digit handicap, running more than twenty marathons, and finishing the 1982 Ironman in Hawaii. He was also a voracious reader and always eager to engage with friends and family on both history and contemporary events. He kept his mind sharp until the end, much to the dismay of his bridge partners at the La Jolla Community Center. Bob was unabashedly sensitive, generous, and kind. He was an eternal romantic and loved deeply, finding his greatest and true love Vicky in La Jolla with whom he built a warm and loving home and shared the best 20 years of his life. He was also a very proud father, raising two sons from previous marriages who are kind, smart, wonderful men. Bob is deeply loved and dearly missed. He leaves a family who will cherish his memory: his wife Vicky, his siblings Barbara and Richard, his sons Bob and John, his daughters-in-law Sarah Rogers and Sarah Kramer, his stepchildren Betsey Rao, Katy Dekker, and Tommy Graham, and his grandsons Soren and Sebastian. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the La Jolla Community Center. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary