Robert E. Douglas December 1, 1938 - March 30, 2019 La Jolla Robert "Bob" Edward Douglas, longtime San Diego resident, founding partner of JGD Associates CPA, and San Diego Police Department Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP) member, passed away Saturday in the company of family at the age of 80. Bob grew up in Valparaiso, Indiana, and attended the New Mexico Military Institute before graduating from Valparaiso High School in 1957. After earning his BA in History from the University of Arizona in 1961 he married his wife of 56 years Janet Douglas, ne Graham. Bob began his career in accounting with Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles where his three children Dan, Jennifer, and David were born. He was later transferred to San Diego. In 1977 he formed Jassoy, Graff, and Douglas CPA in La Jolla. By 1994 the firm had outgrown its offices on Fay Avenue in La Jolla and moved to a larger space in the UTC area. Bob retired from the firm in 2003. Upon retiring Bob began his service with the San Diego Police Department Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Janet, sons Dan and Dave, daughter Jennifer, and his seven grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held May 25th, 2pm at Christ Lutheran Church at 4761 Cass St., San Diego. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the San Diego Police Foundation in Robert's name at https://sdpolicefoundation.org/ or directly to the "Traffic RSVP Foundation" at 9265 Aero Dr., San Diego, CA 92123. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary