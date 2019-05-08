Robert E. Stevens August 3, 1924 - March 25, 2019 San Diego Bob met Betsy, his wife of nearly 70 years, in 1943, and they married in 1949. They had five children together, Eric (Debbie), Carol, Judy (Bob), Patty (Jorge) and Margaret (Mike), and in time, eight grandchildren: Taunya (Nick), Lynette (Kevin), Jenny, Liz (John), Lauren (JD), Mason (Doug), Tom and Cole, followed by nine great-grandchildren. Bob Stevens was born and raised in Concord, New Hampshire. During WWII he joined the US Marine Corps, and saw action in the South Pacific, and served in the USMC during the Korean War. On the GI Bill Bob graduated from Boston University and started his teaching career in Quincy, Mass. In 1957 he relocated his family to San Diego, where he enjoyed a long career at Silver Gate, Cabrillo, Bird Rock, and Sunset View Elementary schools, retiring in 1986. Bob took advantage of opportunities to travel and see the world from different perspectives. Awarded a Fulbright teaching exchange in 1971, he taught in England and returned to the UK to finish research for his dissertation and again following his retirement. Bob and Betsy traveled widely following retirement, globally and in the U.S. He volunteered in several areas, notably in tutoring and mentoring young people, and was a member of the Clairemont and Mission Lions Clubs. Bob was an active member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego since 1957. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Unitarian Universalist Church, or to Voices for Children, 2851 Meadow Lark Dr., San Diego, CA 92123. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 8, 2019