Bob had always been a pleasant person, full of smiles and loved to joke. We will miss him for sure.
Nancy Lo
May 8, 2019
Bob Stevens 2016
MIke Williams
May 8, 2019
Bob and I taught together at Sunset View in Point Loma. In the 1970's this school became a Magnet School and many of us joined the faculty from other schools. Bob went out of his way to welcome me during very challenging time for both the school and the community. His sense of humor and educational expertise made a huge imprint on all of us, students and faculty. We send Betsy and all of the family our love and prayers.
Fondly, Sam and Mona Morebello
May 8, 2019
Celebration of Life for Robert E. (Bob) Stevens will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 2 PM at the First UU Church of San Diego, 4190 Front Street, Hillcrest.
Betsy Stevens
Spouse
May 8, 2019
Robert Stevens was my daughter's teacher at Bird Rock Elementary School fifty years ago. He was undoubtedly the best teacher she ever had and had a profound effect on her life. He will always be remembered as a great teacher and an inspiration to all his students.
Beth Kuzman
