Bob and I taught together at Sunset View in Point Loma. In the 1970's this school became a Magnet School and many of us joined the faculty from other schools. Bob went out of his way to welcome me during very challenging time for both the school and the community. His sense of humor and educational expertise made a huge imprint on all of us, students and faculty. We send Betsy and all of the family our love and prayers.



Fondly, Sam and Mona Morebello