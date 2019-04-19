Robert Edward Bob' Baker September 30, 1947 - April 13, 2019 VISTA Robert Edward Baker, an avid fisherman and conservationist, passed away on April 13, 2019 in his home in Vista, CA. Bob was a founding member of the Vista Conservancy and contributed significantly to the establishment of the Conservancy Trail in Vista, CA. One of Bob's favorite pastimes was fishing in Mexico, a hobby that allowed him to generously share the proceeds with his friends, family, and co-workers. Bob would often donate used clothing, shoes and household items to the needy families in Mexico as part of his fishing expeditions. Bob was also an enthusiastic gardener, seemingly able to cultivate, grow, and propagate plumerias, palm trees, citrus, and succulents with unmatched skill. Bob also regularly shared the bounty of his garden with those around him. Bob was born in Compton, CA on September 30, 1947. He attended Mt. Carmel High School in Los Angeles and served in the Army for two years. Bob moved to Vista in 1975. After working as a boilermaker in San Onofre and other locations, Bob worked as a Real Estate Broker at Coldwell Banker in Vista, CA for 35 years. He is survived by his wife Gretchen, three daughters, and five grandchildren. Bob has been a friendly face in Vista for over 40 years and will be missed by many.A celebration of his life will be held on April 24 at 11:00 AM at St Thomas More Church, 1450 South Melrose Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a small donation in his name to the Vista Conservancy or St. Thomas More Church in Oceanside. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary