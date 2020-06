Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Edwards Bob' Weckerly San Diego Survived by daughters, Jill & Pamela; grandchildren, Jack & Tess; sister, Virginia Runeborg and family; companion, Rita O'Brien. Services will be announced when in-person gatherings are permitted. His warmth, loyalty, and energy will be greatly missed. We love you Bob. August 21, 1939 - June 7, 2020



