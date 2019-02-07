Robert Elmer Billings August 3, 1927 - January 17, 2019 San Diego Mr. Robert Elmer Billings, born on August 3, 1927, in San Diego, California, to Esther Billings and Elmer Billings, passed away at age 91 on January 17, 2019. Robert graduated from San Diego High School and Cal Western University and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. Robert served in the Navy as an air traffic controller from 1945 to 1947 during World War II. Robert married his high school sweetheart Jacqueline Mae Schroeder in 1948 and was happily married for 68 years. He is survived by his son, Steven Billings; daughters, Patricia Magee and Roberta Rojas; and sister, Roberta Eidemiller. Grandpa was loved dearly by his 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his adored dogs, Lola and Max. Robert was known by many as the "Silver Fox"; he loved all sports especially horseracing and football. Bob and Jackie loved road trips and experienced great joy driving along the California Coastline. They also enjoyed numerous cruises with their many friends. Our Dad loved nature and talked with pure delight about the time he lived on Palomar Mountain. When Dad no longer drove himself he often times would requests for us to drive down certain streets because of the beautiful trees. May the beauty of nature be with you always Dad with Mom by your side. Good Luck on your mission Dad! Our Love Always Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019