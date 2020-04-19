Home

Robert Bob' Feldner October 11, 1935 - April 5, 2020 SAN DIEGO Bob was a kind patriarch, loyal friend, honorable businessman, and generous philanthropist. He served as a board member of the North Coast Rep Theatre in San Diego. He was passionate about the arts, enjoyed reading, traveling, sailing and playing golf. Together with his wife and best friend, Adrienne, they shared a beautiful marriage of 60 years that will be forever and always. He was a proud father to his daughter, Lynn, (son-in law, Joe Benzoni), and his son, Howard, (daughter-in-law, Lindy Cohen), and loving grandfather to his grandchildren, Brandon and Justin Benzoni, and Laurel and Aaron Feldner.The family is planning a celebration of life. In keeping with his philanthropic ways, Bob would have appreciated a donation to City of Hope or other charity organization in his memory.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
