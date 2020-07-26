Robert Frank Bob' Piva August 18, 1927 - June 23, 2020 Escondido Obituary Robert F. PivaRobert Frank Piva, cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather has died.Surrounded by his family and wife of 70 years. "Bob" passed peacefully on June 23rd, 2020 due to complications of a staph infection. He was 92 years old.Born August 18th, 1927 in Los Angeles, CA. Bob was the eldest of four children, born to Joseph and Doral Piva. Raised in Oakland during the Depression, Bob joined the Marine Corps at age of 17 in 1945, and honorably discharged in 1946. He then married Ramona Jean Hartsock in 1949.After a brief tenure in the building material industry, Bob took his wife and young family from Reno, Nevada, to San Diego in 1960. He took over four struggling roofing companies in the area and eventually melded those enterprises into current day Bob Piva Roofing in Escondido, CA.Always civic-minded, Bob continued to volunteer his time to causes he believed in, such as Board Chairman of Palomar Family YMCA, President of Escondido Boys & Girls Club, City of Escondido Planning Commission Chairman, Board President of the Escondido Union School District, and Rotary District Governor.Hobbies of Bob were racquetball with buddies, Kayak excursions to the Yukon, and Golden Gloves boxing (in his youth). At family gatherings, he would lead prayers of thanks and would always conclude by asking for blessings of those "less fortunate than we." He also asked his children to, "always do your best."Always a family man, along with many successes in business and other endeavors, Bob was a great father, husband, and essential part of the Piva family legacy. He was a model citizen and truly an example of the American Dream. He was loved and will be missed by many.Bob survived by wife Ramona of Escondido, CA, daughter Debi and Jeff Warren of Knoxville TN, daughter Diane Piva of Emeryville CA, son Robert Piva of Cardiff, CA, son Bill and Linda Piva of Chicago, IL, along with 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.