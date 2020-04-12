|
Robert Bob' Fria April 1, 2020 ESCONDIDO It is with great sadness to announce the death of Robert "Bob" Fria. Bob passed away on April 1, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, daughter, and son-in-law, Nicole and Wade Wendell, granddaughters, Lauren, Calista, and Mattea, and brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Terri Fria. He was preceded in death by son, Matthew. Bob was born in Essex, MD, to parents, Anthony and Audrey Fria. He spent his early life in Littleton, CO, where he developed a love for flying, obtaining his student pilot license at 15. Bob received a bachelor in Science Degree from Colorado State University, where he was a member of the AFROTC. In February 1965, he commissioned into the Air Force, where he flew C-130's, served in Vietnam (1968), and was awarded the Air Force Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal, achieving the rank of Captain. Bob went on to fly Boeing planes for United Airlines for 32 years, retiring as a Captain. During his career, he also owned and operated Performance Aero. He married the love of his life, Joyce, on February 24, 1968. They shared 52 years of marriage and had a wonderful life together. In retirement, Bob researched early Mustang history and became a noted historian and author with many nationally published articles, radio/TV interviews, and his own book Mustang Genesis published in 2010. Bob was a consultant for Ford Motor Company, the Henry Ford Museum, and for numerous radio and TV productions. He was a well-known classic car collector and a friend and mentor to many. He will be missed and fondly remembered. The family will have a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to The Iacocca Foundation or Doc Jacobs Foundation.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020