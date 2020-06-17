You are my only joy and happiness but COVID-19 Took you away from me,.. You always tell me not to worry myself over things of the world that we are going to be happy at the end if everything,.. I will forever miss you my angle Becky you are my life and my Happiness,..
Becky Joslin
Daughter
