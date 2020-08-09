Robert Geiser

Robert Bob' Geiser

December 15, 1938 - July 29, 2020

San Diego

Robert (Bob) James Geiser, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 81. Bob was born in Freeport, Ilinios, to Robert and Sadie Geiser. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1960 and married Judith (Judy) Ann Crowe on August 26, 1962.Bob worked for Buick in Flint, MI, right out of college, and then in May 1961, he moved to San Diego, CA, to work with General Dynamics. In 1964, he returned to Michigan for a few years at Ford, where he worked on gas turbine engines, and ultimately returned to San Diego in 1967 to join Solar Turbines and later Sundstrand. After retiring from the aerospace industry, he served as an adjunct math professor at San Diego City College and Southwestern College.While he enjoyed his work, Bob's greatest joy was his family. He stepped up to help family anytime they needed his support, and he found great pleasure in taking care of those he loved. He also loved to travel - whether it was driving across the country with his sons stretched out in the back of the family station wagon in the 70s or stepping aboard a cruise ship in the 90s - he enjoyed exploring and discovering new places.















































































Though he was seemingly always on the go, Bob also enjoyed spending time watching baseball with Judy, playing cards with friends, reading about American history, and playing dominoes with his grandchildren.Bob will be dearly missed by his wife, Judy, and his sons and their families: Robert and Rebecca and their children Robert (Cayle) and Jared; David and Catherine and their children Thomas, William, and Joseph; and Steven and Kristin and their children Grace, Andrew, and Kate. Bob also will be missed by his sister Barbara, her husband, Daniel, their children Elizabeth and Mark, and their families. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Robert's life in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities.



