Robert Gotfredson July 5, 1927 - February 9, 2020 La Jolla Robert (Bob) Lewis Gotfredson passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in La Jolla, CA. He was 92. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ann Fitzsimons-Gotfredson, and eight children. He was the loving grandfather of 32 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, as well as the uncle of 11 nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert Benjamin and Charlotte Barlum Gotfredson; two older siblings, Jack Gotfredson and Sister Mary Cecelia Gotfredson (member of Sisters of Saint Francis); and daughter, Julie. Bob was born July 5, 1927 in Detroit, MI, served in the Navy during World War II and graduated from the University of Michigan. Bob married Ann Fitzsimons in 1949 and they shared a remarkable love for one another that was a source of inspiration and awe to those who knew them. Bob and Ann raised their family in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, before moving the family to La Jolla, CA, in 1977. Bob lived an extremely active life and loved playing every kind of sport with his children, their friends and the grandchildren. Bob was a true gentleman, known for his kindness, generosity and sense of humor. He was often seen around La Jolla with bow tie and familiar straw hat proudly driving his 1948 red Packard. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on March 6, 2020 at Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church in La Jolla, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020