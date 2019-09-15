Home

Robert Gregory Bobby' Calhoun November 29, 1957 - September 3, 2019 La Mesa Bobby Calhoun was granted his angel wings surrounded by his devoted three girls and former wife who never left his side. A San Diego native, Bobby was quick to big belly laughs and his genuine green-eyed smile is forever beloved by his father, stepfather, seven siblings, three sons-in-law, and two cherished grandsons. He was met in heaven by his precious mother and brother. Bobby loved his daughters deeply, God, the Chargers, music and a delicious Mexican meal. Dancing in September forever. We love you today and always, Daddy.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
