Robert Gregory Calhoun
In memory of Robert Gregory Calhoun.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
October 14, 2019
Benihana Family Dinner
Anissa Calhoun Lederer
October 10, 2019
I love you, Daddy. I miss talking to you and wish I could hug you again.
Bianca Lager
Family
September 22, 2019
Sally (CHHA), Sofia (Homemaker) and I all loved meeting your dad and all of you girls, including Mama! We really appreciated you allowing us to be part of your experience at Lakeview Home. We know it was a really sad time for all of you, but you all handled everything with such grace and aplomb, your Dad would be very proud of you. Each of you were strong at different times, and would lift the others up as needed. We felt honored to be with all of you amazing women in your journey. I haven't seen a Dad/husband so beloved in such a long time. Thank you for sharing your stories about growing up with him.
Don't be strangers, much love and hugs- Wendy (RN, CHPN)
September 15, 2019
You are my greatest hero, my protector, my best friend. I will miss you forever, Daddy. Love Always, Your First Born
Anissa Calhoun Lederer
