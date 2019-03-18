|
|
Robert Griffin June 5, 1984 - March 18, 2008 LOVING SON, BROTHER & FRIENDTo all those who knew him, Robert had an infectious smile and exuberance for life. He had a boundless spirit and a special innocence which touched us all. Before he died, he accomplished two of his goals: getting a driver's license and going to a strip club. He was an avid fan of the Padres and Chargers and an enthusiastic baseball, basketball and floor hockey player.Although he was taken from us far too soon, he will never be forgotten. He will be greatly missed, but his spirit will always be with us.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 18, 2019