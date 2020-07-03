Robert H Koehler November 14, 1925 - June 8, 2020 San Diego Captain Robert H Koehler, USN (retired) passed away at his Seattle home on June 8, 2020. Born in 1925 in Chicago, IL, to parents Ottilie and Herbert Koehler, he was a distinguished Navy veteran serving mostly in the Submarine Community. He was awarded many notable service awards, including a Bronze Star for meritorious service during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime Seattle resident, living part-time in San Diego. He is survived by brothers William (Edie), Ronald (Maureen), and sister Patricia Howard (Tom).



