Robert H. Bob' Shaw Rancho San Diego Robert H. Shaw, 96, passed away in Rancho San Diego on April 4th, 2020. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Jean Shaw: son, William ( Nancy) of Sequim, WA; granddaughters Kristen and Jennifer, and 2 great-grandchildren; and his brother Richard. Bob was preceded in death by his son Ronald.Bob was born in Utah, son of Stanley and Alta Shaw; he was raised in La Mesa from early childhood. After graduating from Grossmont High School in 1942, he joined the Navy where he served in the South Pacific until the end of WWII.He married his high school sweetheart, Jean Close, when he returned from the war in 1945, making their home and raising 2 sons in Lemon Grove. After working for PSA for 10 years, Bob started his own company, Lube Equipment and Pump Service in San Diego.Bob loved fishing and camping with his family and friends in the Sierras. He was an avid sailor who enjoyed sailing in San Diego Bay. Bob and Jean loved to travel, taking trips to Alaska, Europe and Scandinavia after retirement. Bob was adored by his granddaughters who lived in Washington state. He held the respect of all who knew him for his kindness, honesty and terrific sense of humor.Bob will be buried with full military honors at Miramar National Cemetery. His family and friends will gather at a later date to remember this beloved man.



