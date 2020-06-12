Robert Hecht-Nielsen
1947 - 2019
In memory of Robert Hecht-Nielsen.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
94th Aero Squadron Restaurant
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
April 26, 2020
Dear family, I have been searching for my friend Robert for more than 20 years. I knew him as a study mate in 1965-66 at The University of Colorado Denver Center (tuition was $222 per semester). Please call me as I have some very special stories. 3303.257.9475
Chip Parfet
August 2, 2019
I was a student of Robert's and was only his student by delaying my undergraduate degree. I saw this as my only chance to be taught a subject that fascinated me but I'd never be able to reach through normal grad school admittance. I was not the greatest student by academic standards but Robert put as much effort and zeal into his interactions with me as if I were his best post doctoral researcher. Emboldening me to learn and even apply the amazingly complex topic he (in my eyes) had mastered. My classmates and I had/have reams of notes from 1993 we called Hecht-isms. Precious words of advice, encouragement and guidance on topics of neuroscience, life and career. I appreciate every second I was able to spend with him and regret deeply not following through on many of the dreams he inspired in me during that time. But he wouldn't be disappointed at all. He'd gently remind me that this is the greatest time to be alive. We're in the dawn of an Information Age and those who have the courage to accept the dizzying amount of change coming will be giants in this time. As machine replaces man know that technology only creates opportunity to be more creative and free of from the mundane.

Follow the opportunity and the compensation will follow. Duplicate yourself then get out of the way and opportunity will Grow exponentially. these (among the many) simple Hecht-isms have never failed me.

He admonished us students to read 100 of the best fiction novels ever written and I never have. I can see his inviting smile and hear his big laugh as he gently exhorts this challenge. I think I will take up this 30 year old challenge in his honor.

As our professor and to many of us our first and best introducer to neural computing he was as important to us as any authoritarian in our sphere of
Influence and to his family thank you for sharing him with us.
Curtis Williams
June 29, 2019
I received a call today and was told of Robert's (Bob's) passing. My sincere sympathies to Judi, Marcus and family. I worked with Bob along with Donald J. Spencer at TRW in Rancho Carmel and Sorrento Valley. It was an honor and pleasure to work with Bob. His sense of humor, intelligence, and great compassion were always within his character. He used to share with me when he went into the schools, rolled up his sleeves and sat with younger children and would explain, so they understood, what Artificial Intelligence was all about. I learned so much working with you. You gave so much to our world just by being the great person and man that you were. Now God has other plans for you. Thank you for being such a great boss. Gerry Nunn
Geraldine (Gerry) Nunn
Coworker
June 20, 2019
Very sad to learn about Robert. I was fortunate to work at HNC for many years. He was a smart, thoughtful man. Enjoy your new wings Robert!
Carmen Wade
June 19, 2019
Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years, And if because of special mightiness they are 80 years.
May the memories of the wonderful times you shared together bring a smile and joy in your heart.
June 16, 2019
Robert was truly an amazing guy! My husband and I were the cleaning crew for the HNC office when it first opened. We both had full time jobs & this added duty was to help us purchase our first home. Since we cleaned at night or early am, Robert was always there and would share wonderful stories with us and encouraged our efforts. He even went for an airplane ride in our 1946 Luscombe (2 tall men!). We are sadden hearing of his passing but know how kind and big hearted he was, taking the time to express his love of life and knowledge to so many. We have never forgotten him and send prayers to his family and loved ones. Thank you for sharing your life with us and stamping a positive attitude on so many. Fly with the Angels!
Audrey & Michael LaFrance
June 15, 2019
My heartfelt sympathies go out to your family during this difficult time. I hope the promise in 1 Thessalonians 4:14 can bring much comfort. Just knowing that there's a hope for the ones we have lost in death can be so reassuring.
Lizz
