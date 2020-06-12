I received a call today and was told of Robert's (Bob's) passing. My sincere sympathies to Judi, Marcus and family. I worked with Bob along with Donald J. Spencer at TRW in Rancho Carmel and Sorrento Valley. It was an honor and pleasure to work with Bob. His sense of humor, intelligence, and great compassion were always within his character. He used to share with me when he went into the schools, rolled up his sleeves and sat with younger children and would explain, so they understood, what Artificial Intelligence was all about. I learned so much working with you. You gave so much to our world just by being the great person and man that you were. Now God has other plans for you. Thank you for being such a great boss. Gerry Nunn
Geraldine (Gerry) Nunn
Coworker