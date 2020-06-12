I was a student of Robert's and was only his student by delaying my undergraduate degree. I saw this as my only chance to be taught a subject that fascinated me but I'd never be able to reach through normal grad school admittance. I was not the greatest student by academic standards but Robert put as much effort and zeal into his interactions with me as if I were his best post doctoral researcher. Emboldening me to learn and even apply the amazingly complex topic he (in my eyes) had mastered. My classmates and I had/have reams of notes from 1993 we called Hecht-isms. Precious words of advice, encouragement and guidance on topics of neuroscience, life and career. I appreciate every second I was able to spend with him and regret deeply not following through on many of the dreams he inspired in me during that time. But he wouldn't be disappointed at all. He'd gently remind me that this is the greatest time to be alive. We're in the dawn of an Information Age and those who have the courage to accept the dizzying amount of change coming will be giants in this time. As machine replaces man know that technology only creates opportunity to be more creative and free of from the mundane.



Follow the opportunity and the compensation will follow. Duplicate yourself then get out of the way and opportunity will Grow exponentially. these (among the many) simple Hecht-isms have never failed me.



He admonished us students to read 100 of the best fiction novels ever written and I never have. I can see his inviting smile and hear his big laugh as he gently exhorts this challenge. I think I will take up this 30 year old challenge in his honor.



As our professor and to many of us our first and best introducer to neural computing he was as important to us as any authoritarian in our sphere of

Influence and to his family thank you for sharing him with us.

Curtis Williams