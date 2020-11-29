1/1
Robert Hewitt Cramer
Robert Hewitt 'Bob' Cramer
October 14, 1925 - October 14, 2020
La Jolla
Robert 'Bob' Hewitt Cramer was born in Hawthorne, California, on October 14, 1925, and passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in La Jolla on October 14, 2020. He was born to Dr. Fay E. Cramer and Daisy Lois Cramer and was the eldest of three boys.After graduating from Leuzinger High School, he enlisted in the Army and later attended USC, where he became a pharmacist and met his wife, Catherine Schellenberg. They owned and ran Bay Park Pharmacy for 30 years.Bob dedicated his life to health and longevity and enjoyed lifting weights, hiking, scuba diving, riding motorcycles, and running. He completed a full marathon as well as several half marathons and many runs benefiting various causes.Bob was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. He will be remembered as a fun dad and great friend to many. He is survived by his three children; Caren, Christy and Robert (Buzz), as well as three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
